What Does the Addition of DT Christian Wilkins Mean for the Raiders Defense?
The Las Vegas Raiders enter the upcoming season expecting to have one of the best defenses in the National Football League. After finishing last season with one of the top-scoring defenses in the league, the Raiders return every starter from last year’s defense except for one: defensive lineman Jerry Tillery. The Raiders letting go of Tillery was the first step in improving their defense and team.
Tillery was replaced by one of the best defensive tackles in the league, former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. With the addition of Wilkins to a defensive line that already included veteran defensive lineman Maxx Crosby, the Raiders now have two defensive linemen ranked in the top ten in their respective positions.
The Raiders’ defensive line is arguably the most profound in the league entering this season. The talent on the Raiders’ defensive line and the rest of the defense has caught the attention of many NFL experts.
NFL.com writer Adam Rank recently analyzed the addition of Wilkins and what it means for the Raiders.
Rank feels that Wilkins's addition could mean big things for Crosby as he enters the prime of his career. Crosby finished with zero votes in the Defensive Player of the Year Award voting, which was a shock to many in and around the organization. Rank believes the addition of Wilkins may benefit Crosby’s DPOY candidacy.
“The Raiders already had a pretty good defense, especially with Pierce in charge,” Rank said. “Then they made a blockbuster signing in March, shelling out $110 million for a disruptive defensive tackle who's squarely in his prime. Wilkins, who just posted career highs in sacks (nine) and QB hits (23) last season, gives Vegas another high-motor, every-down presence up front. This could help free up Maxx Crosby, the relentless defensive end who will enter this season as a serious contender for Defensive Player of the Year.”
As Crosby and the Raiders defense enter a season with the highest expectations the unit has had in many years, the addition of Wilkins may be monumental for Crosby’s career. Wilkins could singlehandedly help the Raiders defense go from good to great.
