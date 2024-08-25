What Former Raiders MVP Wants to See From Gardner Minshew II
With the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback battle over, Gardner Minshew II is officially the starter for Week 1, everyone has been emphasizing the importance of a good start for the Silver and Black.
Head coach Antonio Pierce said it himself -- he wants the Raiders to get off to a fast start and he believes Minshew is the right man for the job. The pressure will be on.
Minshew, unlike his contemporary in Aidan O'Connell, is a gunslinger. He is not afraid to force throws and take shots. He tries to extend plays with his legs. He can sometimes be a bit unruly with his ball distribution. Minshew offers the Raiders a risk versus reward scenario.
During the Raiders' broadcast of their last preseason contest, against the San Fransisco 49ers, preseason game analyst and former Raiders Most Valuable Player-winning quarterback Rich Gannon outlined what he, personally, wanted to see from Minshew in 2024.
"He's gotta play all 17 games, you gotta be up and available for your teammates each and every week," Gannon said during the broadcast. "I want him to complete 70 percent of his passes. He's a career 62 percent completion guy, that's got to be better. Ball security -- keep the turnovers, Gardner, to a minimum. Give your team a chance to win each week. Most importantly, outwork everyone in the building. If you do that, you got a chance to really take control of this football team. ... I'm excited to see what Gardner Minshew can do with the 2024 Raiders."
Gannon was especially adamant about the completion percentage goal for Minshew. He wants to see accuracy out of the sixth-year quarterback. Gannon cited the modern NFL for his somewhat lofty completion percentage benchmark.
"Back in the day it was almost impossible, the rules have changed the games have changed," Gannon said. "But 62 percent isn't going to get it, the best guys in our business are up there around 67, 68, 69 percent. That makes a big difference and I think that's an area of his game where he could be better. I think ball security for a smaller quarterback, that's gonna be important. Do not try to make every play a home run, just taking what the defense gives you and being disciplined."
The Raiders will kick off the 2024 regular season against their division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers.
