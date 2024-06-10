What is Raiders CB Decamerion Richardson Capable of in Year 1?
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson with the 113th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Needing to address their secondary needs, the Raiders brought in a player with size, length, and athleticism.
Richardson posted 177 total tackles in his Bulldogs career, along with two tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, a fumble recovery and a sack. However, he did not record an interception.
As a fourth-round selection, how much will Richardson contribute to the Raiders? There are a few factors we will consider in answering this question.
One of those factors is the team’s current cornerback depth. Jack Jones is the only guaranteed starter on the outside, while Nate Hobbs figures to slot in as the starting Nickel. After that, the other outside starting cornerback spot is up for grabs.
This is a perfect opportunity for Richardson to earn a starting role. If he wins the job, he could improve his ball skills as a starter. Could he record his first career interception in the NFL, as he did not have one in college?
However, just because Richardson did not record an interception in college doesn’t mean he wasn’t productive. According to Pro Football Focus, he only allowed two touchdowns in coverage in 2023. So, when he was targeted, he did not let big plays happen.
Richardson will likely compete with second-year cornerback Jakorian Bennett for playing time. Bennett, like Richardson, was a fourth-round selection just a year prior. Bennett saw his playing time decrease because of injuries and some rough play.
Richardson is a good tackler with good speed, which is congruent with all the Raiders’ corners. A big reason why Richardson has a chance to play early in his rookie season is because he is such a sound tackler. He can contribute as a run defender, which is a crucial skill.
Richardson needs to improve in coverage to be an early-season contributor. He has the speed to stay in receivers’ pockets but does not have the technique to handle shiftier players. Richardson must be quicker than fast to handle receivers in the short field.
Overall, Richardson has a good shot of contributing to the Raiders immediately. He has some things he needs to improve on, but those can come with time and on-field experience.
