What is the No. 1 Issue Plaguing the Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders have numerous problems that surround the team which has led to their dismal season. There will be many issues for Raiders general manager Tom Telesco and the front office to fix this offseason if they hope to have a better chance of success next season.
The last two seasons have shown exactly where the Raiders need the most improvement, as many of the same issues have persisted through multiple rosters and coaching staffs. At 2-12, it is evident the issues lie with the roster itself more than anything else.
Sure, the Raiders could improve their coaching staff, and they undoubtedly need better injury luck. Still, most of their issues are personnel related, hence the excitement surrounding the Raiders' pending offseason moves.
The Raiders' roster is flawed, and numerous positions need to be addressed via the upcoming draft and the team's free agency period. Until then, the Raiders still have three games that remain on their schedule that they must find a way to win, or at least be competitive in.
To make that happen, the Raiders will have to find a way to fix an issue that has haunted them dating back to last season. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce noted the most significant cause of the Raiders' struggles this season.
"The number one problem is turnovers," Pierce said. "Number two would be execution in situational football, third down and red zone on both sides of the ball, and then penalties.
The Raiders have turned the ball over the second-most times of any team in the league. To make matters worse, they are also tied for second worst in forced turnovers.
“Those are things that's kind of been an outlier throughout, but that's not to say that that's been the case in each and every game. There's been moments where we've had really good moments on third down and in the red zone. Go back a couple weeks against Kansas City we held them to 1-of-5.
"[Against the Atlanta Falcons] on third down, we did a really good job versus Atlanta. But then there's other opportunities where, again, we have an opportunity and we get a turnover, or a play and got the ball at midfield, and we're not taking advantage of those. Opportunities that we could offensively put points on the board."
