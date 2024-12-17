Have the Raiders Given Up on This Season?
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to lose on a weekly basis, but they are now firmly in position to secure the first-over pick in the NFL Draft. The Raiders' roster is a mess that was years in the making and will likely take years to fix.
The Raiders have lost ten consecutive games. That streak looks set to continue through the end of the season, ensuring the Raiders secure the top overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
While the organization will benefit in the future from having the top overall pick, the team must suffer in the short term to ensure that happens. Pierce insisted he and the team would continue to fight as hard as possible for a win, as they had done with their commendable effort against the Atlanta Falcons.
“Yeah, it really ain't about me," Pierce said. "It's not about individuals. It's about the team. This is what we've been building on and working on since the offseason, into training camp, and then into the season. Like you just saw them in there at the very end of the game, everybody dapping each other, loving each other up and just, man, keep fighting. Take the day off tomorrow, get back to work.
"Blue-collar group, right? Just hasn't gone our way, which is now becoming transparent and redundant, but it's not really about them fighting for me. We're fighting for one another. We understand where we're at. We get what's going on, but I think these guys just showed you, in a game we're in the fourth quarter, it's done, right? 3-15 or whatever, and these guys ourselves a chance, went down and score, and we got the ball with less than two minutes again to go out there and win the game.”
It has been an abysmal season the Raiders and has been a season absolutely no one could have predicted during the offseason. Still, the Raiders hope this disappointing season will be worth it come draft night when the Raiders select who they believe will be their franchise quarterback of the future.
However, until that happens, the losing is highly likely to continue for the Raiders.
