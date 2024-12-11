What is Tom Brady's Impact on the Raiders from Owners' Meeting?
Legendary quarterback and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this season. Raiders owner Mark Davis wants to bring back success and a Super Bowl to the Raiders.
What better way to start than to have the greatest winner in National Football League history by your side?
It is still unclear how much control exactly Brady have on big decisions the Raiders have to make. The one thing Davis has made clear is Brady will have input on who the next quarterback of the Raiders will be.
The Raiders are in the midst of a disappointing season and Brady's ownership stake has been one bright spot for the organization this season.
The expectation is that Brady will be a major factor for the Raiders in the offseason and will have his voice heard.
Our Hondo Carpenter discussed what people around the league are saying about Tom Brady joining the Raiders on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I would think Tom Brady will probably do around five seasons of broadcasting the NFL. That will be my guess, said Carpenter. Then I would expect him to at least strongly consider transitioning to an even stronger role with the Raiders. Even though I think he is going to have a very loud voice. Talking to people around the league, they all continue to reiterate he is going to have a very loud voice ... Whatever voice Tom [Brady] has is because Mark Davis is letting him have that voice."
"Today in the midst of talking a lot about the NFL draft quarterbacks specifically ... I ask three people who I trust, how do you think Tom Brady makes this organization better or you do not like the hire?"
"One man was very emphatic he said, I think he is great if Tom's allowed to do it ... I think it is going to be uncomfortable for a couple of years because Tom Brady does not tolerate anything other than winning. I think it is going to be different for him ... He is going to look at every single part of it ... He said one thing about Tom he has so many connections around the league. He said I can see him figuring out okay if I need to change this guy, I am bringing this person ... I would not be shocked if he comes in and overhauls a lot of areas."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.