What Production Can Raiders Expect from Zamir White?
The Las Vegas Raiders are moving forward this season with Zamir White as their lead running back.
White took over for the final four games of the season after Josh Jacobs went down with an injury. He ran the ball well, rushing for 397 of his 451 yards in those four games.
Now, Jacobs is with the Green Bay Packers, and the Raiders’ backfield belongs to Zeus. Is he ready for a major workload?
The Raiders also have a new offensive coordinator. They brought in Luke Getsy, who coordinated an excellent rushing attack with the Chicago Bears in the last two seasons.
Under Coach Antonio Pierce, the Raiders’ offensive identity has been to pound the rock and wear teams down in the trenches. That should continue this season as Pierce takes the reins for a full season.
With either Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew II at quarterback this season, the Raiders likely won’t be an air-raid offensive attack, which should mean more carries for White.
In his four starts, White posted 17, 22, 20, and 25 carries, which averages 21 carries per game. He also averaged 99.25 rushing yards per game in those four games.
If White plays 17 games and maintains those averages, he would have over 350 carries for 1,687 yards.
Now, he likely won’t post that level of production – that’s close to what Jacobs did in 2022 – but it’s possible he comes close to around 300 carries and could land over 1,000 yards on the season. The Raiders would certainly take that.
White should have a good season running the ball, but one element he could improve on to take his game to another level is how he operates in the passing game. He caught 15 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown last season.
He was not much of a receiver in college, posting just 132 yards through the air in three seasons at Georgia. If the Raiders don’t involve him in the passing game, they have plenty of capable pass-catching backs.
Zamir White is expected to be a focal point of the Raiders’ offense in 2024 in a new scheme and under Pierce’s relentless identity. Look for him to make a significant jump in production.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.