What Raiders DT Christian Wilkins Believes Will Define His Legacy
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is new to the Silver and Black, but he still has a important voice as a veteran.
Wilkins has been making a point to coach up the young guys in training camp. As he enters his sixth NFL season, Wilkins is not only crucial to the Raiders as one of the top interior defensive lineman in the league, but his presence as an experienced veteran is also critical for the development of up-and-comers on the defensive line.
"To me, I'm just someone who loves the game," Wilkins said at training camp on Thursday. "Just football, it's the most rewarding, most humbling, most just everything. Everything you need to learn in life, you learn through the game of football. And so, I'm just someone who always tries to respect the game and then just pay it forward. Everything I've learned through the game, I try to pour it onto the younger guys and just anyone who is willing to listen or just anyone who asks me questions and just different things like that.
"Because we all got the same goal in mind at the end of the day. We all come from similar backgrounds -- although, different places -- similar backgrounds. We all got similar goals in mind, whether that's to be our best, whether that's to feed our families, whether that's to leave a legacy, whatever it is. So, a big part for me, while I'm trying to leave my legacy and do the best that I can be, is also help guys reach their goals, and that's the most important thing.
"I feel like that's how you're going to judge my career and my legacy. It's not Pro Bowls, sacks, any of that. It's my teammates and what they say about me and that lives that I impact through this game."
Wilkins started every game for the Dolphins over the past three seasons. Last year, he totaled 65 tackles, 10 for losses, 9.0 sacks, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble. That followed a 2022 campaign in which he posted a career-best 98 combined tackles.
Miami selected Wilkins with the 13th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.
