What Side of the Ball Must Raiders Focus on This Offseason?
The Las Vegas Raiders have almost arrived at the offseason, the time of year Raider Nation has been looking forward to for months.
The Raiders went on a 10-game losing streak starting in October and only won a game when fans were hoping the team would lose for a better pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It has been a brutal season for Coach Antonio Pierce in his first year as the full-time head coach.
The Raiders have regressed on both sides of the ball. Offensively, they lost star wide receiver Davante Adams in a trade and could not find consistency at quarterback. The run game also struggled for most of the season.
Defensively, the team took a step back after ending the 2023 season as one of the best units in the league. Las Vegas suffered multiple injuries on that side of the ball, preventing them from reaching their full potential.
This offseason should be exciting for the Silver and Black. General Manager Tom Telesco has the second-most cap space in the NFL and a wealth of draft picks to work with.
While he will look to improve both sides of the ball, is there a side Telesco wants to improve more?
The Raiders' several defensive players will be free agents in March, so it may be high on Telesco’s to-do list to bring as many of them back as possible. Linebacker Robert Spillane has played like a star in his two seasons in Las Vegas and should command top dollars on the market.
Then, some players will finish their rookie contracts, including cornerback Nate Hobbs, safety Tre’von Moehrig, and defensive end Malcolm Koonce. How many of those players from the 2021 draft class will be back?
Many positions on the offensive side of the ball need work. The Raiders have only a few reliable weapons in the wide receiver room. The quarterback position will obviously be upgraded. The Raiders only have two running backs who have contributed to a paltry run game under contract next season.
Telesco must also consider which position groups he wants to invest in long-term through the draft. The team does not have much of an offensive core, so Telesco could focus on that.
The Raiders have a long way to go before they can become a contender in the AFC. Telesco and Pierce must determine which side of the ball to focus on improving the most in the present and the next few years.
It should likely be the offense that gets most of Telesco’s attention. The defense, as currently constructed (healthy, of course), can compete with some of the top offenses in the NFL.
The offense lacks many cornerstone players outside of tight end Brock Bowers, so building around him should be the top priority.
