What Sparked Raiders' Success on the Ground in Week 4
The Las Vegas Raiders bounced back nicely from an embarrassing home loss to the Carolina Panthers last week in their home opener. The Raiders beat the Cleveland Browns while missing many of their best players, including All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, and defensive linemen Malcolm Koonce and Maxx Crosby.
The Raiders’ offense finally got going, rushing for the most yards and scoring the most points it has this season.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce noted how well the team played on both sides of the ball. He also noted how a change in the game plan helped unlock the team’s rushing attack on Sunday against the Browns.
"Well, one, I think it makes the defense tired because when you're chasing these little receivers that run 4.2-4.3, from the numbers to numbers, that gets guys fatigued,” Pierce said on Monday. “I think you saw that from their defense as the game went on. But more importantly, I loved how our offensive line, I'll start there, because they've been getting beat up pretty well. I love how they came off the rock.”
Specifically, Pierce credited rookie offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson with helping spark the ground game. Pierce said everyone on the offense pitched in to help unlock the team’s rushing attack.
“I thought Jackson Powers-Johnson did an outstanding job playing physical and finishing,
Pierce said. “I thought the rest of the group really kind of strained more than we had in weeks prior. And I thought our running backs were finishing. We were running behind our pads. We were leaning forward even on the 1- or 2-yard gains.
“The power was moving in the direction we wanted to move. So, at the end of the day, the run game is, and you even hear Luke Getsy talk about it, it's all 11, right? So, when we're running with the running backs, receivers got a block, and obviously, when we do things with the receivers, guys on the perimeter got a block for their players. So, the more and more we could do it and get guys involved that are playmakers and help our team win, that's what we're going to do."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.