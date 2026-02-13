Why Mark Davis' Attitude Is Just What the Raiders Need

There are certain sports organizations who's history is strong enough to last generations. Regardless of whatever happens, those teams will always be among the most respected in their respective sports. The New York Yankees, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders are a combined 7-27 over the past two seasons. They are still the Raiders. They have not won a playoff game in over 20 years. They are still the Raiders. There is a certain attitude that comes with being a Raider. It can be easy to forget that attitude along the way, when the road gets tough.

An Emboldened Mark Davis

"He's coming to the Raiders, now," Davis said confidently after Las Vegas announced Klint Kubiak as their fourth head coach in as many seasons.

"That is a different organization than anybody else. There are 31 other teams, and then there are the Raiders. He understands that."

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That is exactly the attitude that should permeate throughout the Raiders organization, win, lose, or draw. With all the money and draft picks available to them, the Raiders are still the Raiders. That should always be a selling point to any coach or free agent interested in joining the rebuild.

Jan 1, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak in the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

There was a reason the Raiders surrounded Kubiak with Raiders legends at his introduction. Charles Woodson, Rich Gannon, Howie Long, Marcus Allen, and more all helped usher in the next Raiders' head coach. Their presence was a testament to how rich Las Vegas' tradition is.

The Raiders of yesteryear helped build a proud, all-encompassing organization. That includes the front office, the team, and all the people within the organization who do not hold noteworthy jobs but still help things run smoothly.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (center) poses at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. From left: Marcus Allen, Mike Haynes, Howie Long, Kubiak, general manager John Spyktek, Charles Woodson and Rich Gannon. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Davis explained why it was important for so many franchise legends to be in attendance for Kubiak's introduction. Kubiak, the son of longtime Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak, undoubtedly knows how rich the organization's history is.

"It is important, because I believe those gentlemen represent what it means to be a Raider. I think that was important for getting [Kubiak] and his reflection of it. He grew up not liking those guys too much, obviously," Davis said.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is interviewed by Henderson Review Journal reporter Callie Fin at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As the Raiders begin their rebuild, Davis' words, and more importantly, the confidence and conviction with which they were said, should be the mentality of the Raiders organization moving forward. If they can maintain that mentality at the start of the rebuild, the sky is the limit once the wins start rolling in.

The Raiders will always be the Raiders.

Sep 28, 2003; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

