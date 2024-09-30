Rookie Offensive Linemen Stepped Up in Raiders' Week 4 Win
The Las Vegas Raiders further proved just how successful their 2024 NFL Draft was with the performances of rookie offensive linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze on Sunday.
They each got the start and played every offensive snap for the Silver and Black. They helped block for a Raiders run game that finally started to open up after three underwhelming weeks on the ground. The line also kept their quarterback upright for the most of the game, allowing only two sacks.
"[Powers-Johnson and Glaze] Stepped in and played huge roles in our win today, against a really good defense, a really good defensive front," said Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II after the win. "Those dudes stepped in, didn't hesitate and did exactly what we needed him to do."
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce was pleased with what he saw from the two rookies, especially considering the formidable front they had to face.
"Didn't see that coming the first four games," Pierce said with a smile. "But I said it last week, I thought Jackson Powers did an outstanding job in his 20 plays with his energy, his effort, his physicality. I mean, it was getting to a point where referees was warning me about his play style, and that's what we're looking for. And DJ is just one of those guys, yeah, there's going to be some corrections, but when you watch his play and you watch the body of work, it's just consistent. I don't think there was a penalty or anything on him tonight; I know Jackson had two. But for those guys go out there against that defense, which is a very elite front seven, and play the way they did, hats off to them and our coaches."
Powers-Johnson was expected to become a starter eventually, but considering his health during the offseason and how much he missed prior to the season, for it to have happened this soon was a bit surprising. But it paid off.
Glaze stepped in for an injured Thayer Munford Jr., and it was clear the reps he got in the preseason and through the first three weeks helped prepare him for the task at hand on Sunday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.