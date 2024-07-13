What Will Be Key For Raiders to Find Success Against Tough Schedule?
The Las Vegas Raiders will be a better team in 2024 than they were last season. They made key upgrades to the offensive and defensive lines, as well as adding pieces to strengthen their passing attack, like QB1 candidate Gardner Minshew II and 13th overall pick tight end Brock Bowers. They also have stable leadership in head coach Antonio Pierce and the large staff he assembled.
However, the Raiders will face a tough schedule this upcoming season, ranked eighth in the league per NFL.com. Their opponents' win percentage in 2023 was .512.
The key for the Raiders will be ball control and defense. The running back room, led by Zamir White and Alex Mattison, will have a bolstered offensive line looking to improve on first and second down yardage, putting the Raiders in key positions to convert and keep drives alive. The passing attack will utilize the wide receiver trio of Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and perhaps Tre Tucker (Michael Gallup and Jalen Guyton will also be battling for that third spot).
Each receiver is a threat at all depths, and Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's 12-personnel scheme with Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers will likely open it up more. While both have the ability to play as vertical tight ends, they can be dangerous with traditional tight end routes and get gains that will set up good distances to convert and open up the playbook. Harrison Bryant, more of a traditional H-back blocking tight end, can still create opportunities in short-yardage passing situations, too.
Extending drives, chewing clock and, most importantly, keeping opposing offenses off the field, will be crucial for the Raiders to succeed. Especially against teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs. All of those teams have dangerous vertical attacks, but stability running the ball as well.
The other key will be the Raiders' defense. The front line might be one of the best in the NFL -- Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins, Malcolm Koonce and Tyree Wilson headline a deep group that includes John Jenkins and Adam Butler. The linebacker core of Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo and potential contributor in Tommy Eichenberg, could establish itself as one of the best in the league.
The Raiders' defense is built to snuff out the run, punish opposing quarterbacks, and get off the field fast. It will be vital to surviving one of the toughest schedules in the league.
