Raiders Position Battles: WR3
The Las Vegas Raiders begin training camp very soon, and the season is right around the corner after that.
With the beginning of training camp comes competition among players at some positions. The Raiders, like every team, will evaluate players fighting for snaps and decide who will start.
The Raiders have a few positions that could be up for grabs, and we have highlighted several already. Those include right guard and the third safety spot, among others.
Today, we highlight a position that may or may not be up for grabs: the third wide receiver spot. Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers will hold down the top two spots, and second-year man Tre Tucker could take the third.
Tucker is in line to be WR3, but is it as much of a done deal as previously thought? Let’s evaluate Tucker and the players gunning for his spot.
Tucker showed flashes last season when he was on the field, showing he can be a true field-stretcher who can take the top off of a defense with his speed.
But is there another gear Tucker can take his game to? Can he be more than just a player the team sends on a go route, streaking downfield in hopes of catching a field-flipping pass? Does he need to?
This is what we will watch for with Tucker as he enters his second season in the Silver and Black.
Veteran Michael Gallup is one of the receivers who is looking to be the third receiver. Formerly of the Dallas Cowboys, Gallup suffered a torn ACL in the 2021 season and never regained form. Before his injury, however, he was an impressive target for Dak Prescott.
Could Gallup regain form in 2024 with the Raiders? He was an excellent route runner who could consistently get open. While that is Meyers’ niche, it wouldn’t hurt to have two of those players on the field.
The last player competing for the spot is Jalen Guyton. Formerly of the Los Angeles Chargers, Guyton is a speedster with great length. It may be a long shot for Guyton to be the third receiver, but he has a valuable skill set the team can certainly use down the line.
The Raiders’ third receiver position could be an interesting battle, or it could be Tucker’s job, and Gallup and Guyton never make up real ground. Either way, it should be worth seeing how it shakes out.
