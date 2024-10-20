What Would a Win -- or Loss -- Against Rams Mean for Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders are at a pivotal moment in their season as they take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium this afternoon.
The Raiders are 2-4 and have lost their last two games. Things are not as energetic or positive around the Silver and Black as they were when Coach Antonio Pierce changed the culture in the second half of the 2023 season.
It would likely take a massive turnaround at this point in the season for 2024 to be significant for the Silver and Black. As of now, fans are turning their attention to mock drafts and the amount of cap space the team will have in the offseason.
The Rams are also banged up, but they have championship experience and have remained competitive in their losses. The Raiders have suffered a few blowouts in their four losses this season.
Could the Raiders turn things around in this game? Or will it be more of the same?
What would a win mean for the Raiders’ season? What about a loss?
A win would put the Raiders at 3-4, still at the bottom of the AFC West. However, it would snap their two-game losing streak and show they can compete with top teams in the league (the Rams would likely have a different record if not for all their injuries).
If the Raiders win by exploding on offense like they have in the past, it could inspire fans' confidence in this coaching staff and in Aidan O’Connell, who lost the starting job in the offseason. If the run game gets going, the season outlook appears far different.
A loss would drop the Raiders to 2-5 and essentially put the postseason out of reach. Only 6 percent of teams to be 2-5 have made the playoffs since 1990, according to a report from NFL.com's Kevin Patra. Without a consistent offense, the Raiders would likely not increase that number.
While some fans may hope the Raiders will lose to have a better chance at a higher draft pick, it is in the team’s best interest to win. This staff is still fairly new and learning how to win games together.
A win could help get the season back on track. A loss could totally derail it.
