Where Does Raiders John Madden Rank Among All-Time Head Coaches?
A recent list from Dan Pizzuta of The 33rd Team ranked the Top 10 NFL head coaches of all time. The Las Vegas Raiders' greatest on-field leader, John Madden, was not on the list. Instead, it comprised of Bill Belichick, Vince Lombardi, Bill Walsh, Don Shula, George Halas, Chuck Noll, Tom Landry, Joe Gibbs, Paul Brown, and Andy Reid.
There is little to argument against the 10 listed coaches. Belichick has six Super Bowl rings as a head coach. Lombardi is the most iconic leader of the bunch. Walsh revolutionized offenses. Shula was an indelible winner. Noll was the first to four rings and had some of the best teams ever assembled. Gibbs gets overlooked, having won three Super Bowls with three different quarterbacks, none of which are in the Hall of Fame.
But where does the best Raiders coach sit?
Madden was one of the best coaches in the history of the NFL. His legacy is more than the most recognizable name in the sport, and far beyond what he gave in the broadcast booth.
Madden took over the Silver and Black in 1969 as a 33-year-old head coach and took the Raiders to a 12-1-1 record and the top of the AFL West. Over 10 seasons, Madden never went below .500. In fact, he did not go below .667 until his last season. Madden won his division seven out of 10 times. His teams made the AFL/AFC Championship game seven times. He finished second place three times.
Take in his 103-32-7 regular season record, good for a .759 winning percentage. That ranks second all-time, only behind Guy Chamberlin, who only coached for six seasons in the 1920s. 9-7 in the playoffs, and his teams qualified eight times.
Madden had six seasons of three or less losses. His teams finished Top 10 in yards and points every season he was head coach. Outside of one season, Madden's teams were perennially Top 10 in point differential.
Of course, Madden gets to lay claim to one of the greatest teams in NFL history, the 1976 Raiders. His squad would go 13-1 and finally get over the hump, the two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers. They cruised to a Super Bowl victory in Pasadena against Bud Grant's Minnesota Vikings, 32-14.
Perhaps Madden didn't revolutionize the game or fill all five digits with jewelry, but he epitomized the Raiders credo.
"Just win, baby."
