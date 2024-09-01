Where Raiders' Initial 53-Man Roster Age Stood Among Rest of NFL
The Las Vegas Raiders got the tough part of preseason out of the way, trimming down their initial 53-man roster.
The club is returning many of its veterans but also added an abundance of youth through the draft and free agency.
As far as youth goes, the Raiders stand in the top half of the league. According to Jimmy Kempski of The Philly Voice, the team's initial 53-man roster ranked 12th in the league in average age at 25.92. The report came out following initial roster cuts on Tuesday, so this date has changed a bit, but it still gives you an idea about Las Vegas' youth.
The following was Kempski's full ranking:
1. Green Bay Packers: 24.96
2. Los Angeles Rams: 25.45
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 25.45
4. Kansas City Chiefs: 25.46
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: 25.51
6. Philadelphia Eagles: 25.6
7. Los Angeles Chargers: 25.65
8. New York Giants: 25.70
9. Detroit Lions: 25.73
10. Denver Broncos: 25.76
11. Cincinnati Bengals: 25.77
12. Las Vegas Raiders: 25.92
13. Seattle Seahawks: 25.98
14. Indianapolis Colts: 26.00
15. Arizona Cardinals: 26.04
16. New England Patriots: 26.06
17. Tennessee Titans: 26.21
18. Baltimore Ravens: 26.25
19. Buffalo Bills: 26.26
20. Chicago Bears: 26.36
21. Dallas Cowboys: 26.37
22. New York Jets: 26.51
23. Houston Texans: 26.57
24. Cleveland Browns: 26.60
25. Washington Commanders: 26.64
26. Carolina Panthers: 26.66
27. San Francisco 49ers: 26.68
28. Atlanta Falcons: 26.74
29. New Orleans Saints: 26.75
30. Pittsburgh Steelers: 26.81
31. Minnesota Vikings: 26.94
32. Miami Dolphins: 26.94
Only six Raiders are over the age of 30. The roster ranges from as young as 21 (rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson being the youngest) to as old as 35 (defensive tackle John Jenkins).
"I think all the young players need to kind of latch on and follow some of the veterans and be mentors," said Raiders general manager Tom Telesco when he addressed the media following the release of initial roster cuts. "And a lot of it's just listening and watching and seeing how professional football players handle themselves. This is just completely different than college. These young guys, they don't have to worry about going to class anymore, this is what they do for a living and it's a business now.
"So, there's a lot of resources that these players have and there's a lot of things that we've talked to them about that they don't even know that they have. We have to make sure they know the resources they have, both on and off the field, to be a great player in this league. And emphasizing some of those resources are off the field because there's a lot of things that come at you as a professional player and kind of distract you away from what you need to do to get on the field. So, really with most of our younger players, it's really using our player engagement staff as much as possible with Montelle Sanders and that group and then trying to follow some veterans and just see how this thing works."