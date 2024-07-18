Where Raiders WR Adams Ranks Among Best NFL Players Over 30
For those who have followed Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams for his whole NFL career, it probably doesn't feel too long ago that the wideout was just entering the league as a prospect out of Fresno State.
But Adams is already heading into his 11th NFL season next week. Despite being one of the oldest wide receivers in the game at 31 years of age, Adams is still dominating as one of the best wide receivers in the league.
Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr of NFL.com, ranked the top 30 NFL players over the age of 30. Adams was ranked No. 6.
Here's what Filice had to say about Adams:
"A route artisan whose basketball-inspired releases terrorize cornerbacks and titillate tape munchers, Adams has long been defined by his ability to create separation. But with the 31-year-old having just missed the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2016, we’re left to wonder if he’s on the decline. Now, the guy still logged a 2023 slash line of 103/1,144/8; clearly, he didn’t fall off a cliff. But how about his signature trait as a premium separator? Well, Next Gen Stats provide some illuminating intel on that front. For the '23 season, Adams’ separation at the pass' release remained in line with his career average, while his separation upon the pass’ arrival was easily his lowest on record (NGS data goes back to 2016). Translation: Davante was still getting open, but the ball wasn’t arriving when/where it needed to be. Makes sense, considering his quarterback situation. After cooking the league for years with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and then posting some of the best numbers of his career in 2022 with four-time Pro Bowler Derek Carr, Adams spent last season catching passes from Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer and rookie Aidan O’Connell. That wasn't always the most enjoyable experience for the three-time first-team All-Pro, as conspicuously chronicled in Netflix'sReceiverseries. QB remains a question mark for the 2024 Raiders, so documentarians would be wise to keep cameras trained on No. 17. But I'm still confident in his singular ability to put corners in a blender."
Ahead of Adams on the list were Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford at No. 5, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at No. 4, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones at No. 3, San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams at No. 2 and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill at No. 1.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.