Which OSU Players Could Kelly Bring to Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders’ coaching staff finally has its coordinators.
Pete Carroll has hired former Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to the same role for the Silver and Black. It comes just days after bringing back Patrick Graham on the defensive side.
Kelly engineered one of the best offenses in college football with star talent across the board. His creative playcalling and usage of his top stars led the Buckeyes to a national championship.
Now, several Buckeyes have entered the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders have 10 picks to use in April, and with Kelly now in the fold, it would not be surprising to see him bring a few with him to Las Vegas.
But which players make the most sense?
The most obvious name is quarterback Will Howard. The Kansas State transfer was the upgrade the Buckeyes needed to help get them over the hump.
Howard played his best football in the College Football Playoff, completing 75.5 percent of his passes for 1,150 yards, eight touchdowns, and only two interceptions in four games.
That stretch of football helped Howard’s draft stock. He will likely be a day-two selection, where the Raiders have two picks.
The Raiders’ run game struggled tremendously in 2024, finishing last in the league in rushing yards per game. On the other hand, the Buckeyes had an excellent rushing attack, led by two backs who are in this draft class.
TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins both make sense for the Raiders. Henderson is a bruising, downhill runner, while Judkins can operate between the tackles or on the outside.
Henderson’s stock has also improved because of the CFP. He rushed for 265 yards and four touchdowns. Judkins rushed for 255 yards and six touchdowns while also catching seven passes for 52 yards and a touchdown.
If the Raiders want to beef up their offensive line, they could go with a tackle like Josh Simmons or a player like Donovan Jackson, who can play multiple positions on the offensive line.
OSU has a history of producing good NFL players, so it would make sense for Kelly to want to bring a few to Las Vegas. The Raiders could be better for it.
