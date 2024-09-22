Which Panthers Players Could Trouble Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Carolina Panthers at Allegiant Stadium later this afternoon.
It is the first time Raider Nation will have the chance to see the Silver and Black on their home field this season. They could be in for a treat as the Raiders will look to continue the Panthers’ downward spiral.
These two teams last played during the 2020 season, with the Raiders emerging victorious, 34-30. The Raiders hold a slight 4-3 edge over the Panthers in the all-time series.
Looking to make it 5-3, Patrick Graham’s "Merry Band of Misfits" (as our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. likes to call them) is looking to make a statement against a Panthers team trying to find an offensive identity.
The Panthers made the decision to bench former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young for veteran Andy Dalton this week. The Panthers traded a major haul to move up in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Young, so this decision is a reflection that they made a mistake.
No matter who is taking snaps under center, defensive end Maxx Crosby and his group want to put that quarterback on the ground.
But there are a few talented pass catchers on this Panthers team. Which ones could cause problems for the Raiders?
To start, let’s look at Adam Thielen. The former Pro Bowler is a bit older now, but still had a 1,000-yard receiving season in 2023, despite bad quarterback play. He has 69 yards through two games this season on five receptions.
Thielen has never been a receiver who beats defenses with athleticism. He is a precise route runner with great hands, a skill that does not diminish with age. Thielen should be a player Coach Antonio Pierce and his staff have circled on the game plan.
The Panthers traded for Diontae Johnson this offseason, a receiver who had started coming into his own with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Johnson has not gotten going this season, but that could change with Dalton starting.
Johnson’s biggest issue has been drops, but he has improved in that regard in recent years. According to Pro Football Focus, he had just a 3.8 percent drop rate in 2023. Johnson has not dropped a pass through two games this season.
The Raiders must also watch for rookie receiver Xavier Leggette, a first-round pick with excellent athletic abilities. The Panthers may look to get Leggette more involved in the offense as the season progresses.
While the Panthers have been bad, they are not devoid of talent. The Raiders must not overlook what a quarterback change could provide this offense, and they must watch for some of the Panthers' best receivers.
It should be a win for the Raiders, but they have to make it happen on the field first.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.