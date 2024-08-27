Which Players Didn't Make Raiders' Initial Roster Cuts?

Raiders Today

The Las Vegas Raiders narrowed down their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday.

The Las Vegas Raiders revealed on Tuesday afternoon which players were waived, released, waived/injured, waived/faild physical and placed on injured reserve as part of initial 53-man roster cuts.

The following players were waived:

DE David Agoha

G Clark Barrington

QB Carter Bradley

Bradley was expected by most to be the team's third-string quarterback. That could still be an option if he clears waivers and is added to the practice squad.

G Ben Brown

RB Brittain Brown

The Raiders selected Brown in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

DT Matthew Butler

Las Vegas selected Butler in the 2022 Draft as well, landing him in the fifth round. Maxx Crosby has been high on Butler, and the coaches have been as well. Don't be surprised if he lands on the practice squad.

WR Terrell Bynum

T Andrew Coker

TE Cole Fotheringham

DE T.J. Franklin

CB Woo Governor

S Jaydon Grant

WR Tulu Griffin

DT Marquan McCall

RB Sincere McCormick

T Jalen McKenzie

WR Dax Milne

LB Jackson Mitchell

C Will Putnam

S Phalen Sanford

DT Noah Shannon

TE John Samuel Shenker

CB Ja'Quan Sheppard

Sheppard finished second among all Raiders in total tackles (nine) in Las Vegas' preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers.

DE Charles Snowden

Snowden also shined against San Francisco last week, totaling two tackles, a sack, three quarterback hits and a pass breakup.

T Dalton Wagner

CB Sam Webb

Webb has made the Raiders' roster each of the last two seasons. Perhaps he makes the practice squad yet again.

LB DaShaun White

CB Rayshad Williams

The following players were released:

CB Cornell Armstrong

WR Alex Bachman

TE Zach Gentry

WR Jalen Guyton

QB Nathan Peterman

Peterman had an opportunity to have a second run as a member of the Raiders' quarterback room but turned in an underwhelming outing in the preseason finale.

WR Kristian Wilkerson

Wilkerson put up back-to-back solid performances against the Dallas Cowboys and 49ers, recording 35 yards on three receptions in each, including a touchdown in the final preseason game.

The following players were waived/injured:

OL Corey Luciano

DE Elerson Smith

DE Ron Stone Jr.

Raiders seventh-round pick, safety Tre Taylor, was placed on injured/reserve but is designated to return. Linebacker Darien Butler was waived/failed physical.

