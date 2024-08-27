Which Players Didn't Make Raiders' Initial Roster Cuts?
The Las Vegas Raiders revealed on Tuesday afternoon which players were waived, released, waived/injured, waived/faild physical and placed on injured reserve as part of initial 53-man roster cuts.
The following players were waived:
DE David Agoha
G Clark Barrington
QB Carter Bradley
Bradley was expected by most to be the team's third-string quarterback. That could still be an option if he clears waivers and is added to the practice squad.
G Ben Brown
RB Brittain Brown
The Raiders selected Brown in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
DT Matthew Butler
Las Vegas selected Butler in the 2022 Draft as well, landing him in the fifth round. Maxx Crosby has been high on Butler, and the coaches have been as well. Don't be surprised if he lands on the practice squad.
WR Terrell Bynum
T Andrew Coker
TE Cole Fotheringham
DE T.J. Franklin
CB Woo Governor
S Jaydon Grant
WR Tulu Griffin
DT Marquan McCall
RB Sincere McCormick
T Jalen McKenzie
WR Dax Milne
LB Jackson Mitchell
C Will Putnam
S Phalen Sanford
DT Noah Shannon
TE John Samuel Shenker
CB Ja'Quan Sheppard
Sheppard finished second among all Raiders in total tackles (nine) in Las Vegas' preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers.
DE Charles Snowden
Snowden also shined against San Francisco last week, totaling two tackles, a sack, three quarterback hits and a pass breakup.
T Dalton Wagner
CB Sam Webb
Webb has made the Raiders' roster each of the last two seasons. Perhaps he makes the practice squad yet again.
LB DaShaun White
CB Rayshad Williams
The following players were released:
CB Cornell Armstrong
WR Alex Bachman
TE Zach Gentry
WR Jalen Guyton
QB Nathan Peterman
Peterman had an opportunity to have a second run as a member of the Raiders' quarterback room but turned in an underwhelming outing in the preseason finale.
WR Kristian Wilkerson
Wilkerson put up back-to-back solid performances against the Dallas Cowboys and 49ers, recording 35 yards on three receptions in each, including a touchdown in the final preseason game.
The following players were waived/injured:
OL Corey Luciano
DE Elerson Smith
DE Ron Stone Jr.
Raiders seventh-round pick, safety Tre Taylor, was placed on injured/reserve but is designated to return. Linebacker Darien Butler was waived/failed physical.
