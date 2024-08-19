Raiders' Matthew Butler's Offseason Work is Evident This Camp, Preseason
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler is in a deep interior defensive line room, which makes him an overlooked asset outside of the organization.
The former fifth-round pick only appeared in two games last season, seeing just 11 defensive snaps.
This offseason, Butler took the necessary steps to become more of a factor in this Raiders defense. So far, the work has produced successful results in training camp and the preseason.
"That's one guy [Butler] I love," Butler's teammate, All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby told our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. after the Raiders preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday. "At the end of the day, he's a great teammate, he works his a-- off, every day comes in with the intention to improve. And that's a guy you can't help but root for and want in your corner.
"So, Matt Butler, absolute stud. Me and him, we're real close. We've spent a lot of time together, especially in the offseason as well. He's with me working out as well. And he's constantly learning and improving, and that's a guy you always want to see to do a great job out there. So, you see it. The work is where it starts, and you see it starting to apply to his play on the field. So, can't say enough good things about him. Dude's an absolute stud."
Butler is entering just his third NFL season and is still maturing. But so far, he's doing everything right to get to where he wants to be.
"I feel like, a lot of times, the maturity and the want to and everything is there for a guy who comes in the league and has an opportunity like this," Butler recently told Carpenter. Obviously, it's the league, it's a hundred things going on, and you have to learn that balance. You have to balance football with life. It's a true work environment, so you have to establish relationships and trust with the guys around you.
"And you do that by showing up day in and day out and not only being consistent with your play, but your demeanor. Your confidence, once you do that, will be unwavering. And ... once you do that, more people will be willing to play with you and to coach you."
