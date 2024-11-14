Which Positions Will Raiders Address in Draft, Free Agency?
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a rough season in 2024 with little chance things can turn around.
Because of lackluster play from Coach Antonio Pierce’s team and virtually no prospect of the postseason possible, many Raiders fans are ready to move on from this season and begin focusing on the offseason.
This offseason could be an interesting one for Las Vegas. The team has lots of cap space available and a high draft pick seemingly on the way. If the team is considering a rebuild, this is the best way to kick things off.
However, the Raiders will have to decide which positions to address in the draft and which to address in free agency.
Let’s break down the Raiders’ three biggest needs and decide how they could address them.
Quarterback - Easily the team’s biggest need, General Manager Tom Telesco must find this team’s next franchise quarterback.
Fortunately for Raider Nation, he has been in this position before. As the GM of the Los Angeles Chargers, Telesco drafted star quarterback Justin Herbert in 2020. That pick seemed to work out well.
There are a few good quarterbacks in this draft class, including Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. Telesco should draft this team’s next franchise quarterback.
Verdict: Draft
Offensive line - The Raiders are set at a few positions along the offensive line but could opt to find more depth in the trenches.
Starting left guard Cody Whitehair, backup tackle Andrus Peat, and backup left guard Jordan Meredith are all set to hit free agency in March. This would leave the Raiders without depth at a position group that has suffered several injuries this year.
While several talented offensive linemen are in this year’s class, and the team could find long-term help at several offensive line positions, they did that last season by adding Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze.
The Raiders have had success finding short-term plugs at some offensive line spots. They should do that again.
Verdict: Free agency
Cornerback: The Raiders may lose Nate Hobbs in free agency, which would be a major blow to their secondary.
Hobbs has held down the slot cornerback spot for the last few seasons, so losing an experienced player would hurt their defense. However, adding an older player at that position would not be such a bad thing for the Raiders.
Mike Hilton (31) and Jonathan Jones (32) both hit free agency, and either could fill in nicely as a slot corner for a defense that needs a veteran in the secondary.
Verdict: Free agency
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.