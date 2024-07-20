Which Raider is on the 'Bubble' of 53-Man Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders begin training camp next week, and for some players, this period of the offseason will be more crucial than it will be for others.
The Raiders have a number of players who still need to prove they belong on this roster. Some of those players are new to the club while others have been with the organization but still need to fight for every opportunity they can.
In a recent article from Sports Illustrated where publishers declared which players from all 32 teams are on the roster "bubble" entering training camp, our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. chose a former Raider draft pick -- defensive tackle Matthew Butler.
"The defensive tackle enters his third season with the Silver & Black and is in danger of not making the roster if he doesn’t have an impressive training camp," Carpenter said. "He has underwhelmed in Las Vegas, and his third camp will determine his future with the team."
The Raiders selected Butler in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in six games his rookie season, taking the field for 56 defensive snaps. Butler would only play in two games this past season, however, the final two games of the Raiders' 2023 season.
"Matt's a powerful, strong guy," said Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard in August 2023. "And he works his butt off. So, anything you ask Matt to do, he'll go out there and do it pre-practice, post-practice. And another guy that's modeled Maxx's [Crosby] routine. He's doing all the right things, controlling what he can."
That work ethic will be key for Butler once again in this year's training camp.
Butler faces a two-edged sword as a member of this Raiders defensive tackle room. On one hand, he has the luxury of learning from very talented veteran interior defensive linemen like Christian Wilkins, John Jenkins and Adam Butler. On the other hand, the depth in that room makes for a lot of competition Butler has to face to earn himself a roster spot.
The Raiders also have two other young defensive tackles who will be fighting for a role in Byron Young and Nesta Jade Silvera. Butler will have to go the extra mile to prove he belongs in this very deep defensive tackle room.
