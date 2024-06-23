Who Should be Raiders' Captains for 2024 Season?
One thing the Las Vegas Raiders do not lack is leadership.
They have it all over the board, just about in every position group.
Last year, the Raiders had nine captains chosen by former coach Josh McDaniels: AJ Cole, Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs, Robert Spillane, Marcus Epps, Jimmy Garoppolo, Kolton Miller, and Daniel Carlson.
It will soon be Coach Antonio Pierce's turn to decide who is captains are.
Here are the players I believe should be 2024 team captains:
DE Maxx Crosby
This is a no-brainer. Crosby is clear leader of the team, and his voice and ability to lead by example is not matched by anyone on the roster.
DT Christian Wilkins
Wilkins' work ethic is right up there with Crosby, Adams, and Spillane, and he is going to be a critical part of the Raiders' defense this coming season. Wilkins was a captain for the Miami Dolphins the past two seasons.
WR Davante Adams
If Adams is not the most talented player on the team, he is certainly the most talented offensive player. Not only is he one of the best wide receivers in the league, but he is also a leader who has many years of experience at the NFL level. This is another obvious choice.
OT Kolton Miller
Miller is the longest-tenured Raider on the roster, and he continues to be the leader of the offensive line year in and year out. He deserves yet another season of being a team captain.
LB Robert Spillane
Spillane had his best season yet in what was his first season in Sin City. He is one of the team's hardest workers and one of the heartbeats of the defense.
S Marcus Epps
Epps is another crucial leader on the Raiders' defense. He rarely came off the field for Las Vegas in his first season with the club and was a key reason why the secondary began to thrive in the final stretch of the 2023 season.
P AJ Cole/K Daniel Carslon
I don't think you can have one without the other as a team captain. Cole and Carlson are two of the best players at their respective positions. While Carlson wasn't as elite last season as he had been in years prior, he is still a veteran on this team, and the Raiders are going to need him if they hope to reach their goals this coming season.
QB Aidan O'Connell
I predict O'Connell to win the quarterback battle and, in turn, be rightfully named a first-time team captain.
On the bubble:
CB Nate Hobbs
Hobbs has separated himself as the best cornerback on the team and is ready to take on that leadership role.
RB Zamir White
White will be taking on a huge responsibility this coming season, not only as -- most likely -- the team's starting running back, but also as a leader on offense. He is still young, which makes me hesitant to say he should be a guaranteed starter, but I wouldn't be surprised if it happens.
OL Andrus Peat
Peat is one of the most experienced players on this team and has started 102 games over his career. Typically, your captains are going to be starters, but I think with his nine seasons of playing at the highest level, Peat deserves consideration regardless of where he ends up on the depth chart.
WR Jakobi Meyers
Meyers is right on the cusp of being an elite wide receiver in this league. Depending on how he performs in his second training camp with the Silver and Black, I could see him being named a team captain.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.