Why Patrick Graham, Raiders' Defense Still Face Stiff Challenge vs. Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders face an ailing but still formidable Kansas City Chiefs team on Sunday.

The Raiders will face a Chiefs team that is down to their third string quarterback, Chris Oladokun. Both Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew will have missed time with serious injuries. Still, Kansas City enters Sunday's matchup as the healthier team, with a better roster, healthy or not.

Las Vegas ' defense will have to find a way to carry the team again, as it has the entire season. The unit will have to do so without Maxx Crosby or Jeremy Chinn. They may also be without defensive tackle Adam Butler on Sunday as well. Las Vegas enters Week 18 severely undermanned.

Oladokun will give the Raiders a different look than what they are used to seeing when facing the Chiefs. This means anything can happen on Sunday. Las Vegas will have an uphill battle trying to contain Andy Reid's offense on Sunday. They must rise to the occasion because the offense will not.

On Thursday, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham noted a few things he has noticed about the Chiefs' offense and their up-and-coming quarterback.

“So, you see that. One thing, I was watching how he's walking to the huddle one time and it looked funny. It looked like because he looked like Pat walking to the huddle,” Graham said.

“I mean, not that they're coaching that, but they've got a system and a scheme that's been there for a long time, and I'm sure there's some tweaks that are going to be put in place for him, just in terms of they're not going to give him everything that Pat's doing.

Las Vegas does not have much idea of what to expect, as Mahomes is rarely out of the game, and when he is, Minshew is. Graham noted he sees minor similarities between the two.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) exits the field after the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“But, I mean, the whole offense is predicated off of running the ball, whether it's quarterback under or when they get in gun, the spread program, and then getting the ball out fast in terms of their quick game,” Graham said.

“So, I don't think any of that's going to change, because that's been Coach [Andy] Reid for a long time. And Coach [Matt] Nagy and how those guys put it together. So, what I've seen from him, he's able to get the ball out on time, he has some athleticism back there in the pocket to make plays off the loose plays. So, it's going to be a challenge."

