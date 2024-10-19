Who the Feature Player on the Raiders' Offense Needs to be Now
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has to find ways to get rookie tight end Brock Bowers the ball more. This Raiders' offense is simply better when Bowers has the ball in his hands.
Bowers is showing why he was the steal of the draft for the Raiders. And why he was considered the best playmaker going into the draft. Bowers is making a strong argument for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Now, the Raiders need to turn to Bowers as the focal point for this team. Bowers can do it all as a tight end: block, run and catch. Any way that Bowers is involved in this offense benefits this Raiders team.
Bowers' presence opens up the passing game for the Raiders wide receivers. And right now, the Raiders are having the most success on offense when they pass the ball to set up the run.
"Who is the future? That is number 13th pick, Brock Bowers, who is currently, statistically, as we speak, the best tight end in the NFL right now," said Raiders Digital Team Reporter Levi Edwards on "Raiders Rundown" this week. "He ranks top in the league, I believe, in receptions, receiving yards, catch radius, as well as a lot of other statistics right now. He is going to be the guy they are going to future heavily moving forward. One stat many people do not look at is yards after catch (YAC). I believe right now, he has 216 yards after the catch. So, really, what he is doing right now in his career, as young as he is, has been unbelievable."
The Raiders will need to get Bowers more targets if they want this offense to move in the right direction.
"Not only just as a receiver, his skill set, he can do a little bit of everything," Edwards said. "We have seen that so far within his NFL career. Very young, fresh NFL career...He is a guy who could do a lot with jet sweeps, he can block, and he can go out and catch whether it is long, intermediate, or short routes. He can do all of that when it comes to the route tree. I believe he is at five yards of separation per route, which is insane for a rookie. ... You got to give him the ball any kind of way; to give him space, you know to make plays."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.