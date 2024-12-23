Why Ameer Abdullah Has Been the Raiders' Unsung Hero
Injuries have completely derailed the Las Vegas Raiders' season, as the team has lost numerous starters on both sides of the ball to injuries. The injuries removed multiple starters but multiple players with years of experience in the National Football League, leading to the Raiders having to lean on many players with three years or less of NFL experience.
Running back was one of the positions on the Raiders' roster most impacted by injuries. A few weeks ago, the Raiders were forced to play a game with Sincere McCormick and Ameer Abdullah as their group of running backs.
Then, Abdullah, the 10-year veteran, began to become more of a presence for the Raiders in the locker room and on the field. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce credited Abdullah with being a critical part of the team.
“I'll just say this, man. You come in as a special teams player, you're older, you've got a young team, and you kind of get lost in the shuffle," Pierce said. "One thing he's done is made the most of his opportunities, and with the season the way it's gone with the running backs in and out, I thought he came up huge tonight for us. It's just not on offense.
"You look at what he does on special teams. With a team that's not loaded with a bunch of veterans, to have that presence, to have somebody that's unselfish and sometimes has to take a step back, and then when his name is called on to make the plays like he did tonight was huge. Again, just like when I was asked earlier, all 53 men were needed tonight.”
Abdullah rushed for over half of the Raiders' rushing total on Sunday against the Jaguars. He played admirably, finishing the game by securing 37 rushing yards, and was the team's second-leading receiver.
Second-year Raiders' quarterback Aidan O'Connell credited Abduallah with being a steadying figure in the locker room.
“Yeah, a lot," O'Connell said. "Obviously, he has experience and has been on a lot of different teams, so knows definitely what the ups and the downs of the NFL is like, and just a guy who's going to be steady throughout.
"Also, a great personality, fun guy to have in the locker room and to just talk life with. We're super lucky to have Ameer. He works so hard on his body and the game. It's not surprising that he's performing.”
