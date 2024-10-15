Why is Raiders' Luke Getsy Abandoning What Has Worked?
When the Las Vegas Raiders' offense has had success this year, it has been mostly at the beginning of the game. Recently, though, the play calling by Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy seems to have changed to something completely different.
The Raiders have not shown this season that they could play a 60-minute football game. It is just unacceptable to put this product on the field for Raider Nation. You do see on certain drives what this Raiders offense is capable of, but why is it not consistent?
In Sunday's Week 6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Raiders' offense had success on their first drive, driving down the field and scoring a touchdown. After that, we saw drives that consisted of solid plays but ultimately end. Then, the Raiders went away from everything that was working on offense.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed this on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The Luke Getsy offense that we saw in the preseason was exceptional," Carpenter said. "Very creative. It is dependent upon the team being able to do a multiplicity of things. When this team does a multiplicity of things, you saw it in Baltimore, Denver, in the first three drives, you saw it on Sunday early. It is a great-looking offense. But then Getsy abandons it. Which just makes no sense to me. ... So the Raiders come out of halftime, and they get a penalty. They start first-and-20. Now, they are in a safe area, not in the shadow of their goalpost. You would fully expect the Raiders there to go on the attack. 'Hey, let us try and do something. We told Aidan [O'Connell] not to throw the ball into bad situations... Let's go on the attack.' ... They [Raiders] run it up the middle. ... At this point, they knew they had the only time; they were having success running the football. When they pass to run. So, what do they do 2nd and 18, run the football? Then, they put themselves in third and long, so the defense knows what they are going to do. Talk about setting up your quarterback to fail. It was horrible playing calling. It was terrible. If that series alone was arrested for being an NFL quality, there would not have been enough evidence to convict it. In fairness, he has a boss, so I am going to find out if his boss told him to go super conservative."
