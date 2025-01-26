Why Pete Carroll's Raiders Interview Signaled Something Special
It's easy to want to count the Las Vegas Raiders' Pete Carroll out due to his age -- he will be 74 years old in September.
But it would do one good to remember Carroll's trademark -- his energy. Perhaps the best way to sum up Carroll's coaching style is his frenetic energy, the want to compete in every facet of the game and the preparation of such.
When Carroll underwent his reinvention at USC, building the first great dynasty of the 21st century, it all he developed the iconoclastic charisma and gee-whiz charm that match an unbridled energy. It carried to the sidelines (gnashing that gum to powder), the film room -- just about everywhere.
Carroll is a culture builder. That is perhaps what he learned most with the Trojans.
That energy has not changed, according what ESPN's Paul Gutierrez told Raider Nation Radio recently.
“I was told as he walked through the facility, when he was there for his in-person interview, there was kind of like this light radiating from him, and he was just kind of bubbly and bouncing off the walls, and there was this energy that really kind of permeated everybody that came in contact with him,” Gutierrez said. “Now, does that translate into wins? Not necessarily, but it’s definitely a step in the right direction for a team that, again, is just looking for some professionalism, looking for something to hang its hat on. And with Pete Carroll, you know exactly what you’re getting as opposed to a lot of the other candidates that were out there.”
Gutierrez hits it right on the head. It is smart to remain grounded while also acknowledging what Carroll brings to the table. Minority owner Tom Brady wants to make the Raiders a respectable football organization again. With Carroll, the Silver and Black gets a proven winner and someone who can infuse the franchise with stability and continuity, along with a sense of direction.
Carroll's mission will be elaborated upon on Monday, when the Raiders introduce him as head coach. The plan for the offseason and 2025 is in place, and now Las Vegas can get to work.
