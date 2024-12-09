Why the Raiders Have the Falcons at the Right Time
The Las Vegas Raiders have lost their ninth straight game, falling to 2-11 on the season after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Raiders played better in this game than they have at times this season, but it was still not enough to get back in the win column. Coach Antonio Pierce will still search for answers as things continue to unravel.
However, the skidding could stop soon.
The Raiders take on the Atlanta Falcons at home on Monday Night Football next week. It has been a brutal stretch of football for the Raiders’ next opponent.
A month ago, the Falcons were 6-3, sitting comfortably at the top of the NFC South. Since then, they have lost four straight games, allowing the Buccaneers to take control of the division.
It has been especially tough for Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who has not thrown a touchdown in four games and has thrown eight interceptions. The Falcons paid Cousins $180 million this offseason, guaranteeing him $100 million. They have not gotten their money’s worth for that deal this season.
With how turnover-happy Cousins has been in the last few weeks, this could be an opportunity for the Raiders to force a few more and give their offense chances to score.
Ironically enough, the Raiders’ starter for this game will be Desmond Ridder, who the Falcons traded away this offseason, hoping Cousins would be an upgrade. However, Cousins has thrown more interceptions (15) in 13 games than Ridder had as the Falcons’ starter last season (12).
The Raiders have struggled to force turnovers all season. They came into the Bucs game with just five but forced three turnovers against Tampa Bay. Is Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham’s unit showing signs of turning things around?
Cousins has struggled to evade the rush this season. He is 36 years old, coming off a torn Achilles injury, so Graham could turn his pass rush loose against the immobile Cousins. This could be a big Maxx Crosby game.
While many Raiders fans do not want the team to win more games and ruin their draft spot, they will try to win their remaining four games. They may have caught the Falcons at the right time, as they also try to stop a losing streak.
