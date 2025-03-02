Why the Raiders Should Be Optimistic About Next Season
The Las Vegas Raiders have made changes that signal they are ready to do things differently. Although there is no guarantee the moves Las Vegas has made this offseason will work out, there is at least reason to believe the Raiders are headed in the right direction.
After multiple seasons of questionable free agent signings and unsuccessful draft classes, the Silver and Black appear primed to have one of their best seasons in recent memory. Over the next few weeks, they will make even more moves to help ensure it happens.
The Raiders' front office made the difficult but respectable decision to move on from former general manager Tom Telesco after just one offseason. Telesco assembled one of the best draft classes the Raiders have had in the last decade but was still let go.
While it may have seemed a bit overboard at the time, the decision to move on from Telesco and even former head coach Antonio Pierce had more with the Raiders wanting to have a clean slate than anything else. That clean slate is reason enough for optimism.
Lindsay Rhodes of Sports Illustrated recently took to social media to explain why the flurry of moves the Raiders have made and are expected to make has made her optimistic about their chances of potentially competing for a playoff spot next season.
“I’m optimistic about the Raiders. They didn’t get Stafford, but I’m on record as being optimistic prior to that attempt. They have a proven commodity at coach who, while likely a bridge, will stabilize the organization. They have the 3rd most draft capital and the 2nd most cap space," Rhodes said on X, formerly Twitter.
"They have lots of expiring contracts on defense. [Pete] Carroll can build the unit in his image. I don’t think they’re far on offense. Add a WR (power slot? ), add a RB. Add a QB… . (See #9) I can see them fighting for a playoff spot next year.”
Still, the Raiders must match their front office moves with quality roster related moves. They face a number of critical decisions with pending free agents on the defensive side of the ball. They must ensure they do not let their best players leave in free agency, if possible.
