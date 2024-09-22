Will Matchup With Panthers Finally Provide Running Success for Raiders?
Raider Nation is excited about last week's comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens on the road. As Week 3 sets in the National Football League, the Las Vegas Raiders look to explode on all three phases for their regular season home opener. They are welcoming the Carolina Panthers to Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders have proved what their identity will likely be, which is their defensive strength. However, the offense is still looking to establish themselves and be as consistent as possible. Through two weeks, they went from lower production to a unit that scored 13 points in crunch time, a majority through the air.
As the season continues to progress, the offense needs to start firing on all cylinders the main one being their running game.
Running backs Zamir White and Alexander Mattison are facing a jack-in-the-box situation. As the arm continues to crank and noise continues to sound there has yet to be an opening with a surprise inside. Through two games, the Raiders have yet to rush for a total of 100 hundred yards this season. White leads the way with 68 and Mattison with 20.
That is last out of all teams in total team rushing yards through two weeks. Trailing the 31st Los Angeles Rams by 38 yards. The numbers are not where the Raiders want them to be, but the season is still early and there is time to get it fixed. Changes and adjustments made by this coaching staff will help lead these numbers in a more positive route because at the end of the day,
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce wants to own and enforce the running game. Pierce reiterated that message at Wednesday's presser.
“Each and every week somebody else steps up, we hope the running game first and foremost steps up this week, we start there,” he said.
The opportunity for White, Mattison and perhaps Ameer Abdullah or Dylan Laube is very promising for this matchup. Entering Sunday's game the Panthers have statistically given up the second most rushing yards over two games.
The Panthers' defense has already let up 399 rushing yards. If the Raiders offensive line can maintain blocks and Panthers defensive backs have to respect the weapons on the outside it could potentially be a great day for the Raiders running back group.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.