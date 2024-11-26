Will Pierce's Strong Words Be Enough to Stop Raiders' Bitter Rival?
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for any way possible to end their seven-game losing streak and get back into the win column.
Coach Antonio Pierce’s Raiders are 2-9, tied for the worst record in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants.
One of the Raiders’ biggest games of the season takes place at the end of this week. They have a revenge game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders already lost to the Chiefs earlier this season, 27-20.
This game has extra meaning for Pierce and the Raiders, as the Silver and Black head coach takes this rivalry seriously. Pierce has tried to instill a hatred of the Chiefs in his team, but they have only beaten Kansas City once since he has taken over.
The Raiders will try to avoid falling to 1-4 against their division rivals in a Black Friday showdown. Las Vegas has had this game circled on their calendars for a long time.
However, will Pierce’s hatred for the Chiefs be enough to inspire the Raiders to play their best?
It was enough on Christmas Day last year. The Raiders defeated the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium last Dec. 25, playing aggressive defense and decisive offense. That win was likely a major reason why owner Mark Davis was comfortable hiring Pierce in a full-time role.
However, things are far different now. The Raiders have been one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, and despite not playing great football, the Chiefs sit at 10-1. It will take a complete game on both sides of the ball for the Raiders to upset the back-to-back Super Bowl Champions.
The Raiders will likely start Desmond Ridder at quarterback for this game, a player who has struggled with turnovers throughout his short career. The Chiefs have an excellent defense that does not force turnovers, but they will if Ridder puts the ball in harm’s way.
Las Vegas is nearly a two-touchdown underdog against the Chiefs this Friday. Pierce may have his team angry at them, hoping to pull off an upset, but defeating them will take much more than that.
The Raiders must play a complete, mistake-free game to further ruin their rivals’ season.
