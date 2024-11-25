How Raiders Offense Has Taken Massive Leaps Under New OC
The Las Vegas Raiders fired Luke Getsy before the bye week because the offense failed to look competent consistently. While firing Getsy was not guaranteed to lead to wins, it at least gave the Raiders fresh ideas about calling plays and running the offense.
The Raiders’ roster is flawed, especially on the offensive side of the ball. This is true when the unit is fully healthy, even more so when it is not.
Still, in just two weeks under interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner, the Raiders’ offense has not looked nearly as lost and unprepared as it did under Getsy. While the Raiders have not won any more games under Turner than they did under Getsy, their offense undoubtedly looks better.
When former Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams said he felt “helpless and hopeless” in the offense, he was alluding to Getsy. Under Getsy, the Raiders’ offense had no shot; even his players knew it.
The Raiders have lost both games under Turner, but the offense unquestionably had a chance to win both games deep into the games. That was rarely the case under Getsy.
The Raiders’ offense has looked competent and competitive over the last two weeks. Under Turner, the unit has put up some of its best numbers for the season.
According to the Raiders’ Public Relations team, the Raiders’ offense “finished with 369 total net yards of offense, including 300 net passing yards and 69 rushing yards. The Raiders' 369 yards are the most in a single game this season and the most by Las Vegas since Week 17 of 2023. • The Raiders' 300 net passing yards are the most in a game by the Silver and Black since Week 17 of 2022 (365).”
“This is just the third game over the last three seasons (2022-24) the Raiders have recorded 300+ net passing yards in a single game,” the Raiders’ PR department said. “The Raiders have recorded at least one sack in 29 consecutive games, the second longest active streak in the NFL, and tied for the fourth longest streak in franchise history - the longest streak by the Raiders since a streak of 58 games from 1984-1987. The Raiders averaged 4.3 yards per rush in the game today, the third-best mark in a single game in 2024.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.A