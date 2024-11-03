Will Raiders Be Rebuilding or Reloading After This Season?
This season for the Las Vegas Raiders has been a complete disaster. In a season where many thought this Raiders team could surprise many teams and make a playoff push, it has gone the opposite direction for the Silver and Black.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce has said on numerous occasions that they are building with the young and veteran players they have. But not in any way are they in a rebuilding mode.
They are sitting at 2-6 and if they continue going in the wrong direction, more questions about the Raiders being closer to a rebuild will be discussed.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about the Raiders reloading on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I am sitting here and saying, I do not think there is any need for a rebuild at all," said Carpenter. "Not even close to a rebuild. I think there are many reasons why this team needs to reload in a couple of spots but certainly does not need a rebuild. I do not see a three-year rebuilding team here. I see a team that could make some adjustments in the offseason and be competitive to get into the playoffs next year.
"I firmly agree with that," said Trezevant. "That is kind of what makes the situation so tough. There are so many different angles to it. But I also think the word rebuild kind of gets thrown around loosely. As someone who has seen a lot of football. There is a complete difference between Hey, we need to completely redo our roster. And hey, we have good pieces at certain points. But we need to fill in some holes. And I believe that is where the Raiders are. You get a good quarterback. I think they probably do need to add another quality offensive lineman or two. And go get you a top-tier wide receiver ... But you do not have to go and rebuild the whole thing.
The Raiders have lost winnable games and they have also gotten embarrassed by teams they should have been competitive with. If Pierce does not fix the Raiders, owner Mark Davis will.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.