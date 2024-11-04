Will Raiders Change Course Ahead of Trade Deadline?
The Las Vegas Raiders have fallen to 2-7 after their 41-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
The Raiders are tied for the worst record in the NFL and have a chance at securing the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Las Vegas is a team that should be thinking about the future, not how to bounce back in 2024.
The trade deadline is Tuesday, and contending teams will be looking for players to help them push for a deep playoff run. The Raiders are not one of those teams, so do not expect them to be buyers.
Coach Antonio Pierce’s team appears to be comfortable standing pat at the deadline, according to a report from The Athletic’s Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed.
However, could the Raiders’ plans change before Tuesday afternoon?
It would likely take significant offers for the Raiders to move on from any of the players they could move on from. We know the team will not trade star defensive end Maxx Crosby, but other players could be up for grabs for contending teams.
For example, would the Raiders be willing to move on from linebacker Robert Spillane? There has been no indication that that could be the case, but Spillane is on an expiring contract, and a team needing linebacker help could pull the trigger on a rental linebacker who will bolster their run defense.
Another trade candidate for the Raiders no one has discussed is linebacker Divine Deablo. He is also on an expiring contract and could help a playoff contender with their pass coverage over the middle. It would take a major haul, so it is not likely he will be traded, but Deablo could be a boost for a team that needs someone to shut down an opposing tight end.
The idea of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers being traded has been floated out. Still, like the Raiders above, it would take a significant deal for the Raiders to move on from him.
It would take the perfect deal for the Raiders to move off their position of standing pat, but anything is possible. The trade deadline should be exciting to follow this week.
