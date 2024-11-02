REPORT: Raiders To Make Shocking Trade Deadline Decision?
The Las Vegas Raiders have already traded Davante Adams, which has resulted in many figuring that they will be selling off more pieces before the NFL trade deadline.
After all, it makes sense: the Raiders are just 2-6 and sit in last place in the AFC West. They have a rather rough schedule ahead, and no one is expecting them to make any sort of a playoff push.
But could Las Vegas surprise everyone before Nov. 5?
That's what Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed of The Athletic are reporting.
Apparently, the Raiders will be standing pat and will not be making any more moves in spite of jettisoning Adams last month.
"The Raiders don’t have many players who would garner significant draft capital, but also owner Mark Davis, general manager Tom Telesco and coach Antonio Pierce still don’t view this as a full-scale tear down despite their current struggles," Tafur and Reed wrote. "There remains internal optimism that, if they nail next offseason, they could become a competitive team again as soon as 2025."
Las Vegas actually does have some players that would surely garner interest on the trade market.
While Maxx Crosby is off limits for obvious reasons, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers would be sure to fetch a rather solid return for the Raiders. Linebacker Robert Spillane represents another viable candidate, and even tight end Harrison Bryant would draw some attention.
But apparently, Las Vegas desires to play out the rest of the year with its current roster and then reassess the situation in the offseason.
It really doesn't add up from a team-building perspective. It's pretty clear that the Raiders have a very flawed roster. Everyone could see that going into the year. They also just traded their best offensive player. Why not just go with a complete rebuild?
Las Vegas really should be attempting to add more draft capital and potentially even some younger players.
Since making the playoffs in 2021 (which represented just their second trip to the postseason since 2003), the Raiders have gone just 16-26, and it's largely because of questionable decisions like these.
