Will Raiders Face Chargers Star QB Justin Herbert in Week 1?
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been working all offseason long to be ready for Week 1 when the Bolts host the Las Vegas Raiders.
Herbert, who underwent season-ending surgery on the index finger of his throwing hand last year, missed the final four games of the Chargers' 2023 season, the most he had missed in a single season so far. The former Pro Bowler had played in every game the two seasons prior.
As the Raiders have their own questions at quarterback, the Chargers face uncertainty as well as Week 1 approaches.
Herbert is currently in a boot.
"Not all work is being done on the practice field," Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters last week. "That's really a small part of the day. Significant. Very significant. But there's much being done in terms of mental reps, film work, building a rapport."
The team has said it expects Herbert to be ready to go despite the uncertainty Harbaugh's statement suggests.
Herbert did not play in the Raiders matchup last season when the Silver and Black posted a franchise-record 63 points against the Bolts. He did, however, face them earlier in the season when he recorded 167 passing yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' Week 4 victory at SoFi Stadium.
Herbert has a history of being a thorn in Las Vegas' side, especially in the 2022 season when he turned in a 335-yard passing outing at Allegiant Stadium and a 279-yard, three-touchdown display in Week 1 of that campaign.
The Raiders will take on the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 8 in what will be the first game under Coach Antonio Pierce as the full-time head coach and the Chargers' first game under Coach Harbaugh.
