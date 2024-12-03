Will Raiders' HC Antonio Pierce Survive the Season?
The Las Vegas Raiders' season has been a disappointment to fans, players, coaches, and everyone in the Raiders organization from top to bottom. Coming into the season, no one thought the Raiders would be sitting at 2-10 heading into Week 14.
But here the Raiders sit, and a tough discussion awaits in the offseason.
Many believe that Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce could be let go after the season. In his first season as Raiders head coach, we have not seen the success that Pierce ended the 2023 season with.
Firing Pierce after one season will force the Raiders to start all over again with a new head coach. Something that owner Mark Davis wants to avoid.
We have seen in the past how fast Davis moves off coaches. Is it fair for Pierce to be let go after one season? Even with the season being a disappointment, Pierce has not lost the locker room -- players are behind Pierce as their head coach.
Our Hondo Carpenter discussed Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce's future on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I am going to be very blunt," said Carpenter. " I believe that Mark Davis likes AP. I do not know anyone in the building that does not like AP. I sincerely do not know anyone who does not. Mark has not said anything critical of AP and I think a lot is going to depend on how this season ends. I do not know if that is a decision that has even been made. But I think there is a lot that can be done to stamp AP's return. I think a win on Black Friday would have been huge."
"But I do not know. And it would be purely speculative at this point. And if I am being strictly speculative, I do not think it is definitive that he does. I certainly think when you know the Raiders have got to some level of continuity, I said this when they hired him, that I felt like they needed to make a commitment to ride this train. But I do not know and I am not going to pretend. So anything I gave would be purely speculative because I do not think anybody knows ... I think there is a lot that feels like there could be a change even if the season had been a nine-and-eight campaign."
