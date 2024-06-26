Will Thayer Munford Jr. Retain Starting Role?
Not a whole lot is usually expected from a seventh-round draft pick's first couple of NFL seasons.
But offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr., the Las Vegas Raiders' first of two seventh-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, has been quickly called upon to play a crucial part in the Raiders' offensive line room.
Munford played all 17 games in his rookie season, even making four starts. His role grew larger last season when he had to step in a number of times due to injuries across the offensive line. Munford ultimately made 10 starts, despite essentially losing a position battle to former Raiders offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor by the end of 2023 training camp.
This coming season, it isn't a guarantee that Munford continues to serve in that starting right tackle spot, as the club added several talented offensive linemen through free agency and the draft.
So far this offseason, Munford's coaches are high on him, including his new offensive line coach James Cregg.
"He did [jump out to me as the right tackle fit]," Cregg told reporters earlier this month. "Especially watching the latter part of last year. He really jumped out at me a lot, and he's been a good fit over there. His athleticism, he's untapped. He's still learning. He's a raw football player. He's still developing in my opinion. He's getting better every practice. He's getting more comfortable over there, but I think he’s -- kind of like talking about Dylan [Parham] -- he's natural on the left, like you put him on the left he can totally do it. That's what he did in college, he played both sides. He played more left than right, but he can go both directions. You saw it last year he can go step in for Kolton [Miller] when he needed to, and he's been a pleasant surprise over there at right. He's getting better too, so I've been really fired up about him."
After all the outside noise concerning the Raiders' "need" at right tackle this offseason, it seems they could very well already have their answer with a rising Munford.
