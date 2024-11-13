Will the Raiders Let Star Defender Walk This Offseason?
The Las Vegas Raiders are having a rough season in 2024, and there is little chance they will compete for a postseason spot.
The Raiders are 2-7 coming off their bye week, and Coach Antonio Pierce hopes his team will find some inspiration to turn things around in the second half of the season. Time is running out, and things look bleak.
Many members of Raider Nation are looking past this season and focusing on the future. The Raiders have an intriguing offseason ahead with a high draft pick and lots of cap space. Things could be looking up for the Silver and Black if General Manager Tom Telesco makes the right moves.
Once free agency begins, Telesco and the Raiders must make several important decisions. The Raiders have multiple defensive players who will enter free agency in March, so Telesco must prioritize which players to re-sign.
One player who will be heavily considered is safety Tre’von Moehrig. After a rough 2022 season, Moehrig has established himself as a core member of this Silver and Black defense.
Through four seasons in Las Vegas, Moehrig has posted 258 total tackles, seven for loss, four quarterback hits, 23 passes defended, two and a half sacks, and six interceptions. He was a second-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft out of TCU.
The Raiders’ second-half defensive improvements largely stemmed from Moehrig’s individual improvements. His ability to sniff out plays in the run game and defend in coverage have been a welcome sight in the past few seasons.
With so many young Raiders defenders set to become free agents, it will be interesting to see if Telesco prioritizes Moehrig as one of the most important players he feels he must re-sign.
If the Raiders have another plan in mind, the question becomes, what is their backup plan? Do they feel there is a safety in free agency or in the 2025 NFL Draft that can produce better than or equal to what Moehrig brings them?
Moehrig has become one of the most underrated safeties in the NFL in the last two seasons and should be a priority re-signing for Telesco and the Silver and Black.
The question is, will the Raiders see it that way?
