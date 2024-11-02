Raiders Must Bring Back These Free Agents in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders are faced with an intriguing offseason.
The team’s season is not over, but at 2-6 with tough games remaining on the schedule, it does not seem like things will turn around at this point.
Many in Raider Nation are ready to give up on the season and focus on what lies ahead. Head coach Antonio Pierce’s team has lots of cap space and an expected high draft selection next year.
One of the most interesting elements of the Raiders’ offseason is the number of impending free agents they have. The Raiders have eight starters or players who play starter-level snaps on defense set to hit the open market.
Of those free agents, which three are the most important?
Let’s identify those three Raiders and see which ones Las Vegas must absolutely bring back.
Linebacker Robert Spillane - The Raiders found a steal in March of 2023 when they signed Spillane to a two-year, $7 million contract.
That has become one of the greatest bargains in recent memory. Since then, Spillane has posted 227 total tackles, which ranks in the top 10 of all defenders. It’s not an exaggeration to say Spillane has been one of the best linebackers in football.
Spillane will be 29 years old next March, meaning his best football is still ahead of him. Even if the Raiders head into a few years of non-competitiveness, Spillane could still be a core member of this team.
Safety Tre’von Moehrig - 2022 was a rough year for Moehrig, but the last two seasons have proven he is a foundational part of this defense.
In 2024, Moehrig has totaled 52 tackles, a career-high four for loss, four passes defended, and two interceptions. He has been one of the Raiders’ best players this season.
Moehrig is just 25 years old and has been a steady presence for the Silver and Black in the last two seasons. He should command a solid market, but the Raiders should not let him go.
Cornerback Nate Hobbs - Another foundational piece of this Raiders’ defense, Hobbs has been an elite force for the Raiders’ secondary.
Hobbs has totaled 38 tackles, two for loss, five passes defended, and an interception. The Raiders need stability in some form on defense, which is exactly what Hobbs provides.
Hobbs is also only 25 years old and should have a market with teams needing a slot cornerback. The Raiders should make him their slot cornerback of the future and not let him leave.
