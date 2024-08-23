Will the Youth at the Raiders' Cornerback Position be a Problem?
The Las Vegas Raiders will heavily lean on their defense this year. The defense for the Raiders this season wants to be the best. They feel that the people around the league have been disrespecting them as a unit and are ready to prove them wrong.
The Raiders' defense finished off last season on a great note. Now, with a couple of key additions on the defensive side, they look to take a set forward and put the entire league on notice.
The biggest concern for this Raiders defense is the cornerback position. They have very talented players who have shown promise at the position. The question is whether their youth will hurt them. In the NFL, most of the time, the more you see, the more you know, and the more you know how to be successful.
The Raiders have taken the approach of going with the youth movement
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about the Raiders' most concerning position in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I think corner because they are just young," Carpenter said. "And young guys make young mistakes. it is just part of the game of football. It is just part of the game. So, I think it is quarterback on defense and quarterback on offense. I think both can go take those maturate steps; I expect quarterback play to improve, and I expect the cornerback play to improve. I do not think both are dead ends, this is where they stink. Hey, there have been times covering this team where you knew, 'OK, that position stinks. It's terrible, they don't have good players.' ... Raiders have good players; on the quarterback side, it is somebody stepping up. And on the corner side, it is just young guys. ... They got really good talent. Just going to be a work in process."
If the Raiders' cornerbacks play the way that Coach Antonio Pierce knows they could play, this Raiders defense will be elite. And not just in the short term but the long term. This Raiders team is getting built not only for this and next year but for the future.
These young players will be making an impact right now and for seasons to come.
