With Raiders' QB1 Finalized, What Does That Mean for the Backups?
As the Las Vegas Raiders enter the regular season, the main question for Raider Nation has already been answered. Gardner Minshew II will lead the offense onto the field in week one when they travel to take on the Los Angeles Chargers.
It was a close battle between him and now backup QB Aiden O’Connell, but with evaluation dating back to OTA’s Minshew held the upper hand. However, just because Minshew was promoted to starter, does not mean these other quarterbacks' seasons are over; if anything, it’s just getting started.
O’Connell is still very young, at only 25-years-old he already has learned many lessons and has been in big National Football League games. Last year, starting in 10 games and throwing for 2,218 yards and 12 Touchdowns. The learning experience was also seen by fans in the Silver and Black as his seven interceptions and inexperience showed his rookie status, but the fourth-round selection from Purdue University proved his worth in a unique situation last season for the Raiders.
O’Connell will be looked upon to be ready at any given moment. Aiming to build off last year’s experiences in case his number is called to replace Minshew. O’Connell stands ready and so do the other QBs fighting for a roster spot in Carter Bradley and Nathan Peterman.
As the Raiders hosted the San Fransisco 49ers, Bradley and Peterman had great opportunities to show their teammates, offensive coaches and Raider fans why they deserve to represent this 2024 Raiders team. While Peterman was rather underwhelming in Friday's contest, Bradley shined as a solid third-string option for the Raiders going forward. No matter who is under center at any point this season, Raider Nation deserves to know this offense can work.
The main takeaway is the fact these quarterbacks need to use the weapons on this offense. It starts with trusting the offensive line. After that, it comes down to allowing this year’s explosive playmakers to make something happen in space. The Raiders running backs, tight ends and wide receivers all have guys who can make something happen when given the opportunity.
For this Raiders quarterback room, making the easy reads is crucial, being ready for all opportunities and using the weapons within the team to not only relieve some stress but produce points on the scoreboard on game day.
Minshew is starting Week 1, but the preparation behind him with O’Connell is just as important, and creating more learning opportunities and mental reps can only benefit who wins the third-string job and rolls with this group day in and day out between Bradley Brown and Peterman.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.