BREAKING: Raiders Announce Starting Quarterback
The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback battle is over, for now. The starting quarterback for the Silver and Black will be Gardner Minshew II. Our Hondo Carpenter Sr. reported the decision from Coach Antonio Pierce, General Manager Tom Telesco, and Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Pierce stressed that he wants his Raiders to get off to a fast start in the first quarter of the season.
Minshew was signed this offseason to compete with Aidan O'Connell for the starting job. The battle was a stalemate for most of the summer throughout OTAs and minicamp and most of fall camp. Both quarterbacks had good performances on Thursday's practice.
Minshew did not get the start in the Raiders' preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings, but he earned more snaps and had the better performance, going six for 12 with 117 passing yards and a touchdown. He led three total scoring drives, two of them touchdown drives. Minshew showed his ability to make plays and big throws in the performance.
In last night's contest, against the Dallas Cowboys, Minshew started and played five drives for the majority of the first half. Minshew's performance was not as sure-handed as the previous week, and he made some bad throws, including one that should have been intercepted. His pocket management seemed off and when Minshew tried to extend plays, he had key errors. Minshew went 10 of 21 for 95 yards and a quarterback rating of 60.6.
O'Connell had a better performance in last night's contest -- 14 for 20 passing with a touchdown and 96 yards. However, O'Connell threw a pick-six to end his night early in the fourth quarter.
Pierce made it clear throughout the offseason that the starting quarterback of the Raiders would be the one that took care of the ball the best. Pierce wants efficiency in an offense he built to balance vertical passing and a punishing running game.
Minshew previously played in Jacksonville, Philadelphia, and Indianapolis. Last season, he went 7-6 as the Colts' starter and had them one win away from clinching a playoff spot. Minshew has 59 career touchdowns and 24 career interceptions in 37 starts.
