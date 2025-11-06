How the Raiders Plan to Handle Their WR1 Position
The Las Vegas Raiders traded wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars shortly before the trade deadline. It was the correct move, as it reeled in extra draft picks for the Raiders, but Meyers' departure undoubtedly left a void.
Big Plans Ahead
Meyers may not have been a prototypical No. 1 wide receiver, but he was the best receiver the Raiders had. Now that Meyers has been traded, Las Vegas must adjust to life without him. Few people will be more impacted than Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly.
Heading into Week 10, Kelly explained his thoughts on the Raiders' top wide receiver position. Kelly plans to take a unique approach to a unique situation. It will be up to Kelly to make the most out of the roster he now has.
“I don't look at WR1s or WR2s or WR3s. We're trying to figure out whoever catches the ball and runs really fast with it in the direction of the end zone is really good for us. So, wide receiver one and all that other stuff, I don't think we've ever looked at it like that as a staff," Kelly said.
"We have certain positions, what does our Z do? What does our X do? What does our slot receiver do? That's how we kind of look at positions, but we don't look at - some weeks, the inside guys will be featured more, because that matchup is better for you."
“And then some weeks, the matchup on the outside is better for you, so those guys are featured more. But a lot of it obviously in all these situations, the defense, they have a say in the matter. So I think that's part of what the game is. There's a chess match that goes on within the game of, how are they going to defend you? You thought going into the game it was going to be one way, and then it is that way."
