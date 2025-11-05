Patrick Graham Dives Into What Is Really Plaguing Raiders' Defense
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' defense is coming off a Week 9 performance that saw them play well for three quarters before faltering late.
Las Vegas' defense allowed the Jacksonville Jaguars to score six points in the first three quarters before allowing 24 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. As they prepare to face the Denver Broncos on Thursday, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham knows his unit must improve.
Watch what Graham had to say Below
For a partial transcript, read below.
Q: I asked Pete Carroll yesterday about the tackling issues and maybe was it just because of coming out of a bye, and he said that was an excuse. What do you think it was after watching the film?
Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham: "There's never any excuses. One, I got to do a better job of getting them prepared during the week. That starts there with me. Some of the issues that came up, the guys were trying.
There were plenty of good tackles, then just the consistency, but again, it starts with me just making sure that we're tracking the near hip, trusting the shoot, and just doing a good job of getting our eyes where they need to be, and pursuing through it and just with the right angles. But I just got to find ways to just keep emphasizing it and making sure that it's just consistent throughout."
Q: What are your impressions of Darien Porter in the starting role?
Coach Graham: "I thought DP [Darien Porter] did a good job in terms of staying on top, in terms of the vertical passing game, he was competitive on some of the lower stuff and some of the man situations that we had. But he's a rookie that's out there working hard, and there's room for improvement, and he's going to just keep working on that."
Q: What did you see was the difference late in the game, fourth quarter and overtime, compared to the first three when the defense held them in check pretty well?
Coach Graham: "Starts with the run game. Starts with the run game. I think it was 36 yards in the first half, and then they end up with 150 or whatever. So, starts with the run game. Got to a better job, making sure that we're in better position to play the run. Got to do a better job tackling. So, it all came out to the run game."
Q: Greedy Vance played well, at least when I looked at the film, that's what I thought. What was your impression?
Coach Graham: "He came out there, and a lot of times it was pressure situations in terms of third down, and he did a good job. Played with good technique, played to his leverage, wasn't too big for him, so proud to see him do that. It was exciting."
