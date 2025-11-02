Raiders vs. Jaguars Live Thread
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders return to home to Allegiant Stadium after several weeks away. Las Vegas has lost four of their past five games, making Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars one they must win.
At 2-5, and a challenging schedule remaining, Las Vegas must beat Jacksonville or risk starting another losing streak. Still, the Jaguars are a solid team and will be just as motivated to win as the Raiders are.
Raiders Return Home
The Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the Jaguars will be their first home game in several weeks. Before practicing this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted his excitement to return to Allegiant Stadium following the team's Bye Week.
“Really looking forward to coming home and to play in front of our fans and to get in the stadium, get in Allegiant, and get this thing cooking. Our last experience in there was one that we enjoyed thoroughly, and we'd like to build on that and get going," Carroll said.
Carroll knows the Jaguars present many challenges for a Raiders team that is still very much a work in progress. Las Vegas' offense must be more productive on Sunday than it has been recently. The return of Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers should help make that happen.
"We have a difficult opponent that's beat some really good teams, got a winning record, and a lot of star players and star power. It's going to take a lot from us to put together a good week and a game that we can get in the win column," Carroll said.
“We need that badly. So, we're very determined. I would also say to you that, I'm taking your questions away, but the three days that we worked were very productive. We worked on things after the bye that we'd like to adjust and do. We've also created some opportunities for guys to compete for positions, as we always like doing, and this was kind of a time to take a look at that. Not going to tell you all about that, but it's apparent to our team that we're continuing to push to get better. So, looking forward to this week."
