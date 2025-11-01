1 Thing the Raiders Must Figure Out
The Las Vegas Raiders' season has been marked by significant roster losses and the gut-wrenching losses those injuries played a role in. Although the Raiders expect Brock Bowers and Jakobi on the field on Sunday, it will be impossible for the Raiders to replace Kolton Miller.
The Raiders' offense has struggled this season for various reasons. Injuries have forced the Raiders' offense to adjust. However, adjusting to new players playing more than expected also impacts the coaching staff. Las Vegas has spent most of this season addressing unforeseen issues.
Leading up to their Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly noted how things changed for him and the Raiders' offense after injuries early in the season.
“Same thing on the offensive line. Like, guys can play because they're athletic enough to play multiple positions, but what is their best position? Trying to sort that part out as you're still getting ready to play opponents and play teams, and as you're sorting that out, what are their strengths? So, what do you do? What type of run scheme do you match to the five offensive lineman you have? And then, obviously, you have to adjust, because when you lose Kolton [Miller] and all of a sudden now you got to add another guy to the mix,” Kelly said.
"So, what are his strengths? And without having seen him that long, I'm starting to learn Stone [Forsythe] a little bit more and what he can do and where we are with it. So, there's that whole process of everybody, when you have a new staff that's getting together with new players.
"Even though the players have experience and the staff has experience, we've got a bunch of guys here that have coached in the NFL for a while, but we're all learning each other. So, that's a process that's always ongoing. It will continue to be ongoing."
Las Vegas must quickly put the pieces together, as the end of the season is approaching fast. The Raiders have made several changes to try to help spark their offense to no avail. Still, the second half of the season is still a valuable opportunity for Las Vegas' offense to progress.
